Welcome to Mega Buzz, your go-to place for the latest and greatest spoilers on your favorite TV shows. We know you have questions, and we have answers! If you're craving scoop on something in particular, e-mail us your question at mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide. You can also catch up on all the latest Mega Buzz right here!

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is getting a pretty awesome makeover this year, given that almost all of its characters have been mysteriously transported onto a deadly spaceship. The how's and why's of this new dilemma will be answered in the premiere, but the big thing we're talking about will be the return of a major element from Season 4.

Something you probably thought we'd left in the rearview after Coulson (Clark Gregg) and his team defeated Aida (Mallory Jansen) will make its return in the second hour of the premiere, and it plays an integral role in explaining the biggest questions of the season — what the heck happened and why are the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. involved?

This surprising return is made possible by a new character named Deke (Jeff Ward), so we encourage you to keep your eye on him as the season progresses. Something tells us he's either going to be the team's saving grace or the cause of their demise.

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. premieres Friday, Dec. 1 at 8/7c on ABC.