ABC has released a 17-minute special preview of the new season of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and it looks like the S.H.I.E.L.D. squad is going to be getting in on the space race like some of their cinematic cousins, Guardians of the Galaxy and Doctor Strange.

The preview features an alien agent leading his tactical team on an invasion of Rae's Restaurant, collecting them and sending them into outer space, much like what we previously saw in the perplexing fourth season finale.

Upon awakening from their stunned state, Dr. Coulson (Clark Gregg), May (Ming Na Wen) and the rest of our heroes find themselves looking out at a starry expanse. The other folks joining them on board range from lifeless bodies to an unexpected window visitor who looks to be up to no good, to a sleepy super fan who seems to know all their names.

The scariest bit comes near the tail end of this first-look, when we're introduced to the demadogs' space cousin, who likes to eat human bodies whole and nimbly dodges laser guns by leaping on the ceiling.

This is gonna be an interesting escape effort, to say the least.

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will premiere Friday, Dec. 1 at 8/7c on ABC with a two-hour episode.