You may know the actress who plays Marvel's Agents of SHIELD's Daisy as Chloe Bennet, but in reality her name is actually Chloe Wang. When she was just getting started in Hollywood, Bennet made the conscious decision to create a stage name for herself that would open more doors. Why, you ask? Well, because she believes Hollywood is racist.

The issue came up when Bennet posted a thank you message on her Instagram account to Ed Skrein, who turned down a role in the upcoming Hellboy film he'd been offered after finding out that the character was originally of Asian heritage; he didn't want to whitewash the character, so he took a very public stand.

Bennet reposted his open letter with a touching caption, thanking him for his decision.



Fans -- if you can call them that -- were quick to point out that Bennet might not have the moral authority to point the racism finger given the way she'd "disowned" her own Asian heritage in order to book more roles.

Naturally, Chloe Bennet was not having any of that nonsense.

"Changing my last name doesn't change the fact that my BLOOD is half Chinese, that I lived in China, speak Mandarin or that I was culturally raised both American and Chinese," she wrote. "It means I had to pay my rent, and Hollywood is racist and wouldn't cast me with a last name that made them uncomfortable."

"The first audition I went on after I changed my name, I got booked," Bennet told the Daily Beast last year. "So that's a pretty clear little snippet of how Hollywood works."

