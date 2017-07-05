Assassin's Creed is getting the TV treatment. Castlevania producer Adi Shankar revealed on Facebook that he's developing an Assassin's Creed anime series.

"I'm happy to let you guys know that I've selected my next project!" he wrote in a short post. "I played the first edition of Assassin's Creed the year I moved to Los Angeles to pursue my dream. At that moment I knew absolutely no one in the industry and could never have imagined that one day Ubisoft would ask me to take the world of Assassin's Creed and create an original story set in it as an anime series. If anyone tells you not to follow your passion in life they are wrong."

The plot of the popular video game series centers on a centuries-old battle between the Assassins, who believe free will is the key to achieving peace, and the Templars, who believe control is the only way to achieve that. The first game was released in 2007 and has since inspired several comics, novels and a 2016 film starring Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard.

Given that Shankar is coming off a collaboration with Netflix (Castlevania drops on the streaming service this Friday) and Ubisoft previously announced that it was developing a project with Netflix, many are assuming Netflix will house the Assassin's Creed series. However, the streaming service has yet to respond to TVGuide.com's requests for comment.