Hulu is developing a comedy with former Happy Endings star Adam Pally based on a popular Twitter account, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Pally's Clone Wolf Productions will produce Los Feliz Daycare, based on the Twitter account of the same name run by comedy writer Jason Shapiro. The account takes the form of humorous dispatches from a daycare in an affluent liberal Los Angeles neighborhood and satirizes progressive parenting. Shapiro will write the script with American Dad's Erik Richter, who will serve as showrunner.

Pally has a relationship with Hulu through The Mindy Project, on which he was a series regular and now guest-stars. Most recently, he starred on the recently-canceled Fox series Making History. He also executive-produces Comedy Central's satirical late night show The President Show.

Hollywood doesn't have a good track record of adapting Twitter feeds into TV shows (remember $#*! My Dad Says?), but hopefully this one turns out better if it makes it to series.