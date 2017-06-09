Emmy-nominated actress Glenne Headly died Thursday night, Deadline reports. She was 63.

"It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the passing of Glenne Headly," her reps said in a statement. "We ask that her family's privacy be respected in this difficult time." No cause of death has been given.

She was in production on a Hulu series from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg called Future Man, playing the mother of a video game-loving janitor (Josh Hutcherson) who becomes Earth's greatest hope against an intergalactic invasion. She had filmed five episodes before her death, according to Deadline, and they will air as planned. There are no plans to recast the role, and writers will rework upcoming episodes.

She was a two-time Best Supporting Actress Emmy nominee for her work in the 1989 Western miniseries Lonesome Dove and the 1996 TV film Bastard Out of Carolina. Headly also starred in films like Don Jon and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and appeared on shows including ER, Parks and Recreation and Monk.

She is survived by her husband Byron McCulloch and son Stirling.

Her Future Man associates paid tribute on social media, with Hutcherson writing "I'm gonna miss her presence, her smile, and the way she made me feel like her son before, between, and after they called action and cut."

"Glenne was the sweetest, most endearing, nurturing, strong, smart, effortlessly funny and charming woman I've met in a long long time," Eliza Coupe wrote. "My prayers and love to her beautiful family whom she loved more than anything in the world."