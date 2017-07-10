Despite being one of the most exhilarating and refreshing shows to come along in a while, GLOW wasn't exactly perfect.

The series loosely based on the '80s promotion Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling has been well-received by critics and fans alike for its authentic take on wrestling as well as the dynamic female characters presented. While the accolades are most certainly warranted, the show falls short in other areas. Should Netflix greenlight a season 2 (let's be real, it most likely will), we have a few suggestions on what it can improve upon -- and the great things it did that we'd like to see more of -- as discussed in the video above. But we'll also sum up some of the improvements below.

For starters, it would be great to see more complex wrestling moves. Betty Gilpin's cathartic cross-body from the top rope onto Alison Brie was nothing short of spectacular, but next season, we'd love to see the ladies step up their game as they gain more experience. How about throwing in a hurricanrana or two? Paging Lita!

Speaking of women pro wrestlers, where were they? Yes, Kia Stevens who plays Tamee falls into that category but as far as the cameos go, it was an all-male affair (with the exception of Brooke Hogan who isn't exactly a wrestler). Most of the original GLOW women are still around and could have popped up in a scene or two. Can we make that happen next time around?

But most importantly, we'd love to see Ruth (Brie) and Debbie (Gilpin) officially reconcile. For a show all about strong women, having two of them at odds with a man at the center felt a bit antiquated. Cut the teasing and just have them make up for real, please!

Glow is currently available to stream on Netflix.