There's a bit of good news, bad news coming out of ABC's The Gospel of Kevin today.

The hourlong dramedy stars Jason Ritter as a down-on-his-luck man tasked with saving the world by someone claiming to be a messenger from God. The fantastic Cristela Alonzo was originally slated to star as Yvette, who pushes Kevin (Ritter) on a path of righteousness and higher calling, but the role has been recast, says Deadline. Vice Principals' Kimberly Hébert Gregory, fantastic in her own right, will now play the role.

There was no mention of the reason for the change behind the scenes, but Gregory was previously cast in ABC's passed-over pilot Unit Zero, so the network clearly liked her.

Alonzo starred in ABC's sitcom Cristela, which was a showcase for the comedian and made her the first Latina to create, write, produce and star in a network sitcom. Other networks: please make room to find a role for her, thanks.

The Gospel of Kevin will air on Tuesday nights at 10/9c on ABC this fall.