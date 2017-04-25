You probably noticed, what with all those pretty flowers in bloom and everyone around you sneezing and wheezing, that spring is in full swing -- and rapidly coming to a close. That means summer is right around the corner, which also means that all your favorite shows are about to pack it up for the season (and quite possibly longer). ABC announced dates for its shows' season finales Tuesday, with the excellent but underrated American Crime finishing first and more popular hits such as black-ish, Grey's Anatomy and Dancing with the Stars ending in mid and late May. Check out the list below....and get ready to fire up that grill!

SUNDAY, APRIL 30

10/9c American Crime

WEDNESDAY, MAY 10

9:30/8:30c black-ish

THURSDAY, MAY 11

10:00/9c The Catch

Here's where all your favorite spring TV shows left off

FRIDAY, MAY 12

9/8c Shark Tank

SUNDAY, MAY 14

8/7c Once Upon a Time (Two-Hour Season Finale)

MONDAY, MAY 15

10/9c Quantico

TUESDAY, MAY 16

8/7c The Middle

8:30/7:30c American Housewife

9/8c Fresh Off the Boat

9:30/8:30c Imaginary Mary

10/9c Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 17

8/7c The Goldbergs

8:30/7:30c Speechless

9/8c Modern Family

10/9c Designated Survivor

THURSDAY, MAY 18

8/7c Grey's Anatomy

9/8c Scandal (Two-Hour Season Finale)

FRIDAY, MAY 19

8/7c The Toy Box (Two-Hour Season Finale)

SUNDAY, MAY 21

7/6c America's Funniest Home Videos

TUESDAY, MAY 23

8:30/7:30c Dancing with the Stars