You probably noticed, what with all those pretty flowers in bloom and everyone around you sneezing and wheezing, that spring is in full swing -- and rapidly coming to a close. That means summer is right around the corner, which also means that all your favorite shows are about to pack it up for the season (and quite possibly longer). ABC announced dates for its shows' season finales Tuesday, with the excellent but underrated American Crime finishing first and more popular hits such as black-ish, Grey's Anatomy and Dancing with the Stars ending in mid and late May. Check out the list below....and get ready to fire up that grill!
SUNDAY, APRIL 30
10/9c American Crime
WEDNESDAY, MAY 10
9:30/8:30c black-ish
THURSDAY, MAY 11
10:00/9c The Catch
SUNDAY, MAY 14
8/7c Once Upon a Time (Two-Hour Season Finale)
MONDAY, MAY 15
10/9c Quantico
TUESDAY, MAY 16
8/7c The Middle
8:30/7:30c American Housewife
9/8c Fresh Off the Boat
9:30/8:30c Imaginary Mary
10/9c Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 17
8/7c The Goldbergs
8:30/7:30c Speechless
9/8c Modern Family
10/9c Designated Survivor
THURSDAY, MAY 18
8/7c Grey's Anatomy
9/8c Scandal (Two-Hour Season Finale)
FRIDAY, MAY 19
8/7c The Toy Box (Two-Hour Season Finale)
SUNDAY, MAY 21
7/6c America's Funniest Home Videos
TUESDAY, MAY 23
8:30/7:30c Dancing with the Stars