Iwan Rheon is going from the inhumane actions of his Game of Thrones character Ramsay Bolton to the inhuman actions of a Marvel Comics character.

Rheon -- in a casting move that can only be described as YESSSSSS -- will play the lead in ABC's upcoming Marvel's The Inhumans based on the comic franchise, says The Hollywood Reporter. The eight-episode project was ordered straight to series and, in an unusual move, will see its first two hours hit theaters before moving to the small screen around Labor Day as ABC makes a hard push to get this off the ground.

Inhumans will follow a group of superpowered humans with a focus on the royal family that includes its ruler Black Bolt. Rheon will play Maximus, Black Bolt's younger brother who has aspirations to become the leader of the Inhumans himself. Maximus is charming, villainous and possesses superhuman intellect. Hmmm, that sounds a bit like Ramsay, doesn't it?

Dexter's Scott Buck will serve as showrunner of the series, and The Delivery director Roel Reine will direct the two-hour opener. ABC, which is owned by Marvel parent company Disney, also has Marvel's Agents of SHIELD on its schedule.