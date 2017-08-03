ABC won't be airing a live version of The Little Mermaid this fall after all. USA Today reports that the musical event has been postponed and will most likely be canceled.

The Little Mermaid was supposed to be ABC's first live musical event and was scheduled to air on Tuesday, Oct. 3. The network had already invested money in building the sets when the decision to indefinitely postpone the project came through.

This is the second live musical a network has had production difficulties with this year. In May, NBC announced that the Jennifer Lopez-starring Bye, Bye Birdie has been pushed back. But according to the network president Bob Greenblatt, NBC still hopes to make Birdie happen in late 2018 -- if the increasingly busy Lopez can find the time for the project.

But if you're super bummed about the likely cancellation of The Little Mermaid live musical, you can still get your mermaid fix next year when Freeform debuts its killer mermaids show Sirens. It probably won't feature a singing crab, but you never know!