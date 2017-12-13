ABC is pulling The Great American Baking Show amid claims that celebrity chef Johnny Iuzzini has sexually harassed at least eight women, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The network will not put this season back on air, and will reveal the season's winner at a later date.

Iuzzini is a judge on the baking competition show, which is America's version of the extremely popular Great British Bake Off. The third season of the series premiered last week with the second episode slated to air Thursday. Now episodes of The Great Christmas Light Fightand CMA Country Christmaswill take its place.

"In light of allegations that recently came to our attention, ABC has ended its relationship with Johnny Iuzzini and will not be airing the remainder of The Great American Baking Show episodes," a spokesperson for the network said Wednesday. "ABC takes matters such as those described in the allegations very seriously and has come to the conclusion that they violate our standards of conduct. This season's winner will be announced at a later date."

Four previous employees of Iuzzini came forward last month with claims that the chef sexually harassed them, including sticking his tongue in their ears and using cooking utensils to touch them in suggestive ways, according to The Mic. Another four women came forward on Tuesday, bringing the total to eight.