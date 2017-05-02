Look, we don't know how this American Idol merry-go-round drama will end either, but the singing competition show seems destined to return to television -- it's just a question of where.

The latest player to be involved in the American Idol sweepstakes is ABC, which just put out a bid to Idol producers Fremantle, according to TMZ. ABC's idea would be to reboot the one-time ratings juggernaut for a March 2018 premiere.

What's more, ABC apparently also wants to make Ryan Seacrest an even busier man by having him return to host the show. This comes after Seacrest recently agreed to co-host Live with Kelly Ripa and relocate to New York. That in turn has ABC thinking it would film the new Idol in the Big Apple instead of its normal soundstage in Los Angeles. TMZ says Fremantle negged that idea, and that Idol must be shot in Los Angeles.

ABC's bid comes after NBC previously tried to woo the franchise over to its web in February. But that flirtation ended after Idol co-producer Core didn't approve of the deal. Why does NBC need Idol if it has The Voice anyway?

So while ABC is definitely backing up the money truck for Idol, let's all cool our jets since we've seen this play out before.