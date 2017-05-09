Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller will serve a year in prison for bankruptcy fraud, a federal judge in her hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania has determined.

The reality star was indicted in October, 2015 for several counts of bankruptcy fraud, concealment of bankruptcy assets, and false bankruptcy declarations, after she allegedly hid as much as $755,000 in earnings from her hit Lifetime series from the bankruptcy court. She pled guilty in July 2016 to counts of fraud and money laundering, after she was caught hiding income she earned between the years 2012 and 2013 while reorganizing her dance studio.

On Tuesday, the courts issued her judgment, per Deadline, declaring that she will serve a year and one day in a Los Angeles penitentiary for her crime before serving two years probation. She'll also be responsible for a fine of $40,000 and a $120,000 judgment.

The judge issuing the sentence, Chief Judge Joy Flowers Conti, reportedly told Miller, "You weren't truthful, even when you knew you were supposed to tell everything, you still weren't truthful. Somehow you got caught up in the world of fame and you lost your moral compass."

Miller, who founded her eponymous dance company in 1980, was the leading star of Dance Moms for seven seasons before abruptly quitting the show in March, 2017. Dancing with the Stars alum Cheryl Burke is rumored to be replacing Miller in the series.

Before her jail time sentence was issued, Miller had expressed fears of being abused if she were sent to live behind bars, telling People, "I'm afraid of being physically abused or raped. I have to stay busy. If I thought about it every day, I'd just sit around and cry."