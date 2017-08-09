Aaron Eckhart is the latest to join Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner's upcoming Amazon series, The Romanoffs,

Set in different countries around the world, The Romanoffs is an hour-long contemporary anthology series which tells the stories of men and women who believe themselves to descendants of the Romanoff's, Russia's royal family. The Romanoff dynasty ended in 1917 with the February Revolution and the execution of Nicholas II and his family by the Bolsheviks.

Conspiracy theories and twisted family trees led to a slew of rumors about secret Romanoff descendants -- the Grand Duchess Anastasia being at the heart of many of them -- make for compelling fodder in this new series.

There's no news yet on what Eckhart's role in the series will be. He joins the previously announced cast, which includes Isabelle Huppert, Jack Huston, Amanda Peet, Marthe Keller and Mad Men alums Christina Hendricks and John Slattery.