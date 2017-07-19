Words with Friends is the latest mobile game being adapted for TV.

There's no network currently attached to the project, but MGM Television and mobile game company Zynga are currently developing a game show based on the Scrabble knock-off, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Since launching in 2009, Words with Friends has become one of the most popular mobile games, ranking as one of iTunes' top 10 free game downloads of all time. It's also known for being so addictive that Alec Baldwin got kicked off a plane in 2011 for refusing to stop playing Words with Friends. "He loves WWF so much that he was willing to leave a plane for it," his rep said at the time.

Words with Friends would follow in the footsteps of CBS' take on Candy Crush as well as the app-inspired Fox series Beat Shazam, both of which premiered this summer.

"The interactive social experience of Words With Friends makes it the perfect mobile game for us to bring to primetime, following our success with Beat Shazam on Fox," Barry Poznick, MGM's president of unscripted television, told THR. "Playing Words is a daily ritual for some of the biggest names in Hollywood and we've created the perfect format to capture their competitiveness and creative wordplay."