Time: Sunday, Dec. 17 at 7/6c

Channel: Fox

Stream Online: Fox or fuboTV (Try for free)

A Christmas Story is a holiday season classic. While nothing beats the original, you can enjoy a twist on the iconic story of Ralphie Parker and his family this year by watching it A Christmas Story Live! on Fox.

A Christmas Story Live! has recruited Tony and Oscar Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen, La La Land) to bring their stage production of A Christmas Story to TV, as well as pen several new original songs for the event. The Fox production will star Maya Rudolph as Ralphie's mother and Matthew Broderick as the narrator. Newcomer Andy Walken will be playing our hero Ralphie.

So grab some Egg Nog and cookies and settle in for a new way of watching one of your holiday favorites. You can tune in to Fox for the live event or check it out on a streaming service like fuboTV.