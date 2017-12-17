Now Playing 8 Classic Movie Moments To Get You In The Holiday Spirit

When it comes to live musicals on TV, audiences can be kind of split. Sometimes they become a national phenomenon like Grease Live!, and sometimes they go the way of Peter Pan Live! — also known as the three hours of our lives we will never get back. Unfortunately, A Christmas Story Live! seems to have erred more on side of Peter Pan than Grease.

From child actors who went a little too hard on their vocals to microphone and blocking mishaps, show-stopping moments in A Christmas Story Live! were few and far between. Though it deserves to be said that the brand new Hanukkah number created just for Ana Gasteyer was a huge success!

As for the rest of it... well, at least Twitter sure had a fun time tearing it apart. And honestly, isn't that the reason we watch these live shows anyway?

#AChristmasStoryLive I'm Catholic and haven't been to confession in over 30 years...so I'm going to watch this to the end. I'm sure God will accept this as my penance — Jim Love (@JimLoveHouston1) December 18, 2017

It's a MUSICAL? Shoot me now with a Red Ryder, carbine action, two-hundred shot range model air rifle! #AChristmasStoryLive — Brandon (@texturl) December 18, 2017

TFW when you realize #AChristmasStoryLive is basically a love letter to the NRA... pic.twitter.com/fJ4879nh0R — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) December 18, 2017

wow i don't remember this part of hello dolly #AChristmasStoryLive — Logan 💛 (@loganlamaster) December 18, 2017

A Christmas Story live is proof positive that pot is legal in California #AChristmasStoryLive — Curt RT pinned plz (@Drivethelane21) December 18, 2017

Life moves pretty fast, if you don't stop and look around you could shoot your eye out. #AChristmasStoryLive — Gena (@genafariello) December 18, 2017

On the other hand, there were still a decent amount of people who put aside their cynicism and genuinely enjoyed the musical version of their favorite Christmas movie. They made sure to give praise where praise was due, like the epic five-part harmonies from those chorus kids, insane tap numbers, and quick as lightning costume changes. At the end of the day, it's all just a matter of taste!