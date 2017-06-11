The 71st Annual Tony Awards were held Sunday night in New York City and broadcast by CBS, with host Kevin Spacey helping stage luminaries hand out trophies for the best that Broadway has to offer.

With no play or musical ready to dominate like clear-winner Hamilton did last year, it was mostly up to a few favorites: Dear Evan Hansen, Oslo, and Hello Dolly! to take home the big prizes in their respective categories. And for the most part they did; Dear Evan Hansen won five awards, including Best Musicalto be the big winner of the night. And somewhere, Bette Midler is still giving her acceptance speech.

Here's the full list of winners.

Best Play: Oslo

Best Musical: Dear Evan Hansen

Best Revival of a Play: Jitney

Best Revival of a Musical: Hello, Dolly!

Best Book of a Musical: Steven Levenson, Dear Evan Hansen

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Kevin Kline, Present Laughter

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Laurie Metcalf, A Doll's House, Part 2

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Bette Midler, Hello, Dolly!

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Michael Aronov, Oslo

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Cynthia Nixon, The Little Foxes

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Gavin Creel, Hello, Dolly!

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Rachel Bay Jones, Dear Evan Hansen

Best Scenic Design of a Play: Nigel Hook, The Play That Goes Wrong

Best Scenic Design of a Musical: Mimi Lien, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Best Costume Design of a Play: Jane Greenwood, The Little Foxes

Best Costume Design of a Musical: Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!

Best Lighting Design of a Play: Christopher Akerlind, Indecent

Best Lighting Design of a Musical: Bradley King, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Best Direction of a Play: Rebecca Taichman, Indecent

Best Direction of a Musical: Christopher Ashley, Come From Away

Best Choreography: Andy Blankenbuehler, Bandstand

Best Orchestrations: Alex Lacamoire, Dear Evan Hansen

Lifetime Achievement Award: James Earl Jones

Special Tony Award: Gareth Fry, Pete Malkin

Regional Theatre Tony Award: Dallas Theater Center

Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award: Baayork Lee

Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theater: Nina Lannan, Alan Wasser

