The 71st Annual Tony Awards were held Sunday night in New York City and broadcast by CBS, with host Kevin Spacey helping stage luminaries hand out trophies for the best that Broadway has to offer.
With no play or musical ready to dominate like clear-winner Hamilton did last year, it was mostly up to a few favorites: Dear Evan Hansen, Oslo, and Hello Dolly! to take home the big prizes in their respective categories. And for the most part they did; Dear Evan Hansen won five awards, including Best Musicalto be the big winner of the night. And somewhere, Bette Midler is still giving her acceptance speech.
Here's the full list of winners.
Best Play: Oslo
Best Musical: Dear Evan Hansen
Best Revival of a Play: Jitney
Best Revival of a Musical: Hello, Dolly!
Best Book of a Musical: Steven Levenson, Dear Evan Hansen
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Kevin Kline, Present Laughter
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Laurie Metcalf, A Doll's House, Part 2
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Bette Midler, Hello, Dolly!
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Michael Aronov, Oslo
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Cynthia Nixon, The Little Foxes
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Gavin Creel, Hello, Dolly!
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Rachel Bay Jones, Dear Evan Hansen
Best Scenic Design of a Play: Nigel Hook, The Play That Goes Wrong
Best Scenic Design of a Musical: Mimi Lien, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812
Best Costume Design of a Play: Jane Greenwood, The Little Foxes
Best Costume Design of a Musical: Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!
Best Lighting Design of a Play: Christopher Akerlind, Indecent
Best Lighting Design of a Musical: Bradley King, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812
Best Direction of a Play: Rebecca Taichman, Indecent
Best Direction of a Musical: Christopher Ashley, Come From Away
Best Choreography: Andy Blankenbuehler, Bandstand
Best Orchestrations: Alex Lacamoire, Dear Evan Hansen
Lifetime Achievement Award: James Earl Jones
Special Tony Award: Gareth Fry, Pete Malkin
Regional Theatre Tony Award: Dallas Theater Center
Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award: Baayork Lee
Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theater: Nina Lannan, Alan Wasser
