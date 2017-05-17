Now Playing Arrested Development: 5 Things We Want to See in Season 5

With Netflix finally gifting Arrested Development fans with a fifth season, there's a lot to look forward to from the second second coming of the Bluth brood. No doubt there'll be plenty of awkward moments, hyper gif-able Lucille drunk talk, and even wackier antics around the burned-down banana stand, but we've got a very specific set of requests for what's to come in Arrested Development Season 5.

Here's what we want -- nay, need -- to see in the new season.

1. The family actually hanging out together

As fun as it may be (or Maeby, if you will) to savor all the clever camera angling that optimizes everyone's zany reactions, it's high time we see the Bluths gathered en masse again like they were on the big boat during the pilot. With Gob off failing miserably at his magician tricks, Maeby conquering Hollywood, George-Michael hanging out at Fakeblock, the family's been divided for far too long.

2. More of favorite returning characters

As happy as we are that the entire central cast is coming back to reprise their ridiculous roles -- that is, Jason Bateman as Michael Bluth, Portia de Rossi as Lindsay, Will Arnett as Gob, Michael Cera as George-Michael, Tony Hale as Buster, David Cross as Tobias Funke, Jeffrey Tambor as George and Oscar, Alia Shawkat as Maeby, Jessica Walter as Lucille, and Ron Howard as himself -- there are a few cameo characters that deserve some more screen time as well, like Charlize Theron as Rita Leeds, Henry Winkler as Barry Zuckerkorn, Bob Einstein as Larry Middleman, and Ben Stiller as Tony Wonder. We could go on and on -- so just bring 'em all back!

3. Tons of exciting new guest stars

Since Arrested Development is one of those rare shows that's the pitch perfect platform to introduce eccentric new faces, why not rope in some of the freshest talents on the small screen to join in on all the wild fun? Stars like Kate McKinnon, Melissa McCarthy, Aziz Ansari, and Tracee Ellis-Ross would make hilarious new additions to the show, just sayin'.

4. Answers about what happened to Lucille 2

Season 5 is expected to finally bring on a real investigation of the as-yet-unsolved murder of Lucille Austero, a.k.a. Lucille 2 (Liza Minnelli), and there are, of course, a ton of suspects. Was it Lucille, who's had reasons aplenty to do away with the other Lucille (namely, Buster, Oscar, and jealousy galore)? Or was it Buster, who got drunk and left his prints in her blood? Pretty much everyone's a suspect, but we can almost guarantee there's a funny story behind her alleged murder.

5. More chicken dancing, of course!

Arrested Development just wouldn't be the same without its terrible dance showcases, and Season 5 should definitely continue the tradition of the chicken dance. It's a must.