Gotham is only just beginning to dig into Bruce Wayne's (David Mazouz) transformation into Batman, but the show may never get to see that arc come to fruition.

Gotham is one of the many shows still waiting to hear if it will return next television season. The show is currently in its third season with six more episodes to go, but will Fox pick it up for anther round of Batman-prequel craziness?

We're not sure, but we have several reasons why the network should continue picking up this wacky DC Comics show for another run. If anything, Season 3 has proven that Gotham has figured out how to do its villains and how to do them well. The more crazy and over the top, the better. We are as, if not more, invested in where Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor) and Nygma (Cory Michael Smith) end up as we are with Bruce.

It's also important now that Bruce is heading down the road to donning the Batman cape for the first time that we get to see that transformation fully happen. Plus, will he end up with Selina (Camren Bicandova) or will we never get to see Selina reach her full Catwoman potential?

We have so many questions that can only get answered if Gotham gets another season.

