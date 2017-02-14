It's Valentine's Day again, ladies and gentlemen, which means love is in the air. But do you know what else in the air? The foul stench that emanates from couples who should not be couples but haven't realized it yet. That's right, we said it. Some people just don't belong together, which is why we've created a list of the five couples who should break up this Valentine's Day. You're welcome, world. #SorryNotSorry

Bay and Travis, Switched at Birth

Vanessa Marano and Ryan Lane, Switched at Birth

We don't mean to be cruel, we really don't. If it was not the final season of the show, we'd love to see what Bay (Vanessa Marano) and Travis (Ryan Lane) are really made of -- but it is the final season and there's only a handful of episodes before Switched at Birth wraps up forever. Considering Emmett (Sean Berdy) threw his hat back into the ring in the Season 5 premiere, we need to know if he and Bay are really meant to be together. That only happens if she's not with Travis. It's a question of end game, guys.

Archie Andrews and Ms. Grundy, Riverdale

KJ Apa and Sarah Habel (inset), Riverdale

Television really needs to get over its high school student/teacher relationship fetish. It wasn't cute when Pacey was sleeping with Ms. Jacobs (even if that fling gave us one of the best lines in television history). It wasn't cute when it happened on The OC, Life Unexpected, Pretty Little Liars, Life as We Know It, Gossip Girl, One Tree Hill or literally any other TV show in which a teacher engaged in inappropriate activities with a student under their care. The CW's Riverdale needs to put the kibosh on its own student/teacher affair between Archie (KJ Apa) and Ms. Grundy (Sarah Habel) before we're forced to burn it to the ground ourselves.

Jo and Alex, Grey's Anatomy

Camilla Luddington and Justin Chambers, Grey's Anatomy

Let's face it, Alex (Justin Chambers) and Jo (Camilla Luddington) are hanging by a thread on Grey's Anatomy. She's lied for years about being married to an abusive man and Alex clearly still has some temper control problems that he needs to work out. Alex's fight with DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) proved that he and Jo are not really on the same level or even the same page, and maybe they'd both be able to find true happiness if they weren't continuing to torture each other in the vicious cycle that is their relationship. Plus, DeLuca clearly has feelings for Jo, and everyone is just waiting to see if Alex and Meredith are going to hook up.

Zig and Esme, Degrassi: Next Class

Degrassi: Next Class

Degrassi: Next Class has never been all that interested in trying to make Esme (Chelsea Clark) a sympathetic character. The series appears to be comfortable just doling out bits and pieces of her tragic backstory as it goes as if that's enough to explain or erase all of the heinous thing she has done to different people over the seasons. It's not. Despite helping Maya, Esme remains fairly unlikable and until she actively tries to be a better person or tries to change, she shouldn't be with Zig (Ricardo Hoyos) -- or anyone.

Jules and Tyler, Sweet/Vicious

Sweet/Vicious

MTV's empowering new series about two vigilantes who take down accused rapists on their college campus is one of the best shows currently on TV (renew it already, MTV!), but if there's a weak link in Sweet/Vicious' politically relevant armor it's Jules' (Eliza Bennett) relationship with on-again, off-again boyfriend Tyler (Nick Fink). With the massive lie that's been hanging over their heads almost literally from the moment they met -- Ophelia killed Tyler's step-brother to protect Jules and Jules helped her cover it up -- it's only a matter of time before their relationship implodes anyway. It's better to break up now than when he inevitably discovers the sad truth.