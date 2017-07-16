Winter is finally here in the middle of summer, and we don't even care because OMG GAME OF THRONES IS BACK!!

While the premiere didn't give us any of the fiery battle scenes or gripping dialogue from the trailer, it did give us a few huge things to talk about that will surely impact the rest of the season (and the series) as it draws to a close.

It probably goes without saying, but be warned there are MAJOR spoilers below for the first episode of Season 7.

1. Sansa and Jon's In-Fighting

Mom and dad are fighting again, guys. While Jon (Kit Harington) was willing to grant forgiveness to the families that didn't fight with him in the Battle of the Bastards, Sansa (Sophie Turner) was far less enthused about his lenient sentencing.

On one hand, you have to agree with Sansa that you can't just let bygones be bygones in a world where you're always this close to getting your guts stabbed out in a sudden coup (just ask Arya). On the other hand, you can't really argue with Jon's reluctance to punish innocent children for choices their fathers made (side note: Jon's daddy issues are starting to show, and isn't that just super convenient timing?). He also knows that the real war against the White Walkers needs all the Northern soldiers it can get, so ostracizing anyone at this point is not good decision making.

2. Winter Came for House Frey

The North -- and by North, we mean Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) and her face-stealing murder skills -- sure as hell remembered Walder Frey (David Bradley) and his house's part in the Red Wedding. So Arya decided to have a little massacre of her own, wearing Walder Frey's face and finally putting to rest this revenge fantasy she's had playing on repeat in her head for years.

Instead of heading north to Winterfell to seek out her siblings, Arya predictably decided to continue heading south to King's Landing to scratch more names off her list. Fingers crossed for Winterfell eventually though, because who doesn't love a good Stark reunion?

3. Cersei's Alliance with Euron

We have a new Euron (Pilou Asbaek), and while he's got the sexy madman thing going on, he's still ten kinds of creepy. Maybe that's why Cersei (Lena Headey) seemed reluctant to accept his proposal even though she's in grave need of allies. He promised to return with a "gift" -- and doesn't that just give you the heebie-jeebies -- but we've got the distinct impression that he could march in with Tryion's (Peter Dinklage) head on a stick and she'd still swipe left.

4. Daenerys Returns to Westeros

We saw her sailing for Westeros at the end of Season 6 -- and we'd been waiting six years to see that happen -- but watching Daenerys' (Emilia Clarke) first steps on the soil of her homeland was still surprisingly powerful.

Dany is the fan favorite to sit on the Iron Throne at this point, but lets not forget that she's only now getting her feet wet when it comes to this power struggle. No matter how many allies or armies she has, Dany is about to pick a fight that Cersei has been winning for decades now.

5. White Walkers March on the Wall

This feels strangely like deja vu since the White Walkers have been amassing their army for years now, but given that we've reached the final stretch of episodes, they're staring to feel like a more imminent threat. Especially considering how they seem to be somewhere where the Wall meets the Sea, according to the Hound's (Rory McCann) vision?

We've been all worried that they're going to find a way to blast the Wall apart and march into Westeros, but if they manage to somehow just skirt around it through the ocean, everyone in Westeros is going to feel pretty dumb for spending thousands of years guarding the Wall.

Game of Thrones airs Sunday at 9/8c on HBO.