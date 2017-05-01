The 44th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards took place Sunday night, and the big winners included General Hospital, which won Outstanding Drama Series for a record 13th time, Steve Harvey, The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Bold and the Beautiful's Scott Clifton, who became the first person to win what presenter Jane Pauley called "the trifecta:" Lead, Supporting, and Younger Actor.
Harvey took home two trophies, one for hosting his eponymous talk show and one for hosting Family Feud. And Ellen won Best Entertainment Talk Show on the 20th anniversary of Ellen DeGeneres' landmark coming out episode of her '90s sitcom.
Check out the complete list of nominees below, with the winners in bold.
OUTSTANDING MORNING PROGRAM
Good Morning America (ABC)
CBS Sunday Morning (CBS)
CBS This Morning (CBS)
Today Show (NBC)
Cafe CNN (CNN en Espanol)
Despierta America (Univision)
Un Nuevo Dia (Telemundo)
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOSTS
The Talk (CBS)
Harry (SYNDICATED)
Live With Kelly (SYNDICATED)
The Real (SYNDICATED)
The View (ABC)
The Wendy Williams Show (SYNDICATED)
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Steve Burton, The Young and the Restless (CBS)
John Aniston, Days of Our Lives (CBS)
Chad Duell, General Hospital (ABC)
Jeffrey Vincent Parise, General Hospital (ABC)
James Reynolds, Days of Our Lives (CBS)
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Kate Mansi, Days of Our Lives (CBS)
Stacy Haiduk, The Young and the Restless (CBS)
Anna Maria Horsford, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
Finola Hughes, General Hospital (ABC)
Kelly Sullivan, The Young and the Restless (CBS)
OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Bryan Craig, General Hospital (ABC)
Pierson Fodé, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
James Lastovic, Days of Our Lives (CBS)
Tequan Richmond, General Hospital (ABC)
Anthony Turpel, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Lexi Ainsworth, General Hospital (ABC)
Reign Edwards, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
Hunter King, The Young and the Restless (CBS)
Chloe Lanier, General Hospital (ABC)
Alyvia Alyn Lind, The Young and the Restless (CBS)
OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW
Jeopardy
Celebrity Name Game
Family Feud
Let's Make A Deal
The Price Is Right
OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW
The Dr. Oz Show (SYNDICATED)
The Chew (ABC)
The Kitchen (Food Network)
Larry King Now (Ora TV)
Steve Harvey (SYNDICATED)
OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW HOST
Steve Harvey (SYNDICATED)
The Chew (ABC)
The Dr. Oz Show (SYNDICATED)
Larry King Now (Ora TV)
The Kitchen (Food Network)
On-Contact (RT)
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW
The Ellen DeGeneres Show (SYNDICATED)
Live with Kelly (SYNDICATED)
Maury (NBC)
The Talk (CBS)
The View (ABC)
OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST
Steve Harvey, Family Feud (SYNDICATED)
Wayne Brady, Let's Make a Deal (CBS)
Craig Ferguson, Celebrity Name Game (SYNDICATED)
Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune (SYNDICATED)
Alex Trebek, Jeopardy (SYNDICATED)
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS PROGRAM
Entertainment Tonight (CBS)
Access Hollywood (NBC)
E! News (E!)
Extra (SYNDICATED)
Inside Edition (SYNDICATED)
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
General Hospital (ABC)
The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
Days of Our Lives (CBS)
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Scott Clifton, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
Peter Bergman, The Young and the Restless (CBS)
Billy Flynn, Days of Our Lives (CBS)
Vincent Irizarry, Days of Our Lives (CBS)
Kristoff St. John, The Young and the Restless (CBS)
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Gina Tognoni, The Young and the Restless (CBS)
Nancy Lee Grahn, General Hospital (ABC)
Heather Tom, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
Jess Walton, The Young and the Restless (CBS)
Laura Wright, General Hospital (ABC)
OUTSTANDING CULINARY PROGRAM
Eat the World with Emeril Lagasse (Amazon)
America's Test Kitchen (PBS)
Barefoot Contessa (Food Network)
Guy's Big Bite (Food Network)
The Mind of a Chef (PBS)
Trisha's Southern Kitchen (Food Network)