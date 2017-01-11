Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Could Nadia Yassir return to CTU?

TVGuide.com recently chatted with Marisol Nichols, who played Nadia on the original series of 24, and asked whether she'd be up for making a cameo on Fox's forthcoming reboot 24: Legacy, which premieres on Sunday, Feb. 5 after the Super Bowl.

"That would be amazing," Nichols, who's currently starring on The CW's Riverdale, tells us.

Nadia was introduced in Season 6 of 24 as a Pakistani-American CTU employee who briefly becomes director of the organization. As a Muslim who's fluent in Arabic, Nadia became the victim of racial profiling and was suspected of leaking information to terrorists, though her name was eventually cleared.

24: Legacy stars Miranda Otto as Rebecca Ingram, the outgoing head of CTU, and Teddy Sears as her replacement, Keith Mullins.

Check out the video to see why Nichols feels that now is the perfect time for Nadia to return to CTU.

Riverdale premieres on The CW on Thursday, January 26.