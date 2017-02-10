Despite countless twists, turns, and jaw-dropping reveals over the course of 15-plus years, there's one lingering question in fans' minds that the 24 franchise has left unanswered - until now. When the hell do the characters have time to eat and take care of other, um, natural instincts?

The common theory (read: easy answer) is that the folks at CTU and other characters in the show sneak a few snacks and bathroom breaks in during the commercial breaks. But with each season spanning a full 24 hours, a few four-minute breaks here and there isn't nearly enough time to consume enough calories to be able to pull some of the stunts these men and women pull off. (Either that, or they're just really hungry at the end of the day.)

We turned to the cast members of 24: Legacy at the Paley Center for Media in New York to answer this query once and for all. Check out the video to see what they had to say.

24: Legacy airs Mondays at 8/7c on Fox.