It's not exactly a secret that Hollywood A-listers have a lot of feelings about the current state of our government -- but even if it had been, it's safe to say that the cat is out of the bag after Sunday's SAG Awards.

The ceremony honoring the year's best performances in television and film fell on the same weekend when Americans nationwide protested en masse at airports against the Trump administration's travel ban targeting citizens of majority Muslim countries, an issue that was clearly on the minds of all the actors present at the SAGs. This was one of the most political awards shows in memory, with nearly every winner (not to mention several presenters) using their time onstage to express unequivocal disapproval at the White House's stance. Below, we've rounded up the nine biggest moments from the evening.

SAG Awards: See the complete list of winners

The political speeches climaxed when Stranger Things won the award for Best Drama Ensemble, and star David Harbour made an impassioned speech in which he vowed to "repel bullies," "hunt monsters," and "punch some people in the face when they seek to destroy the meek, and the disenfranchised, and the marginalized." Not only did Harbour's cri de coeur earn a standing ovation from the whole room, it reduced even the ordinarily-unflappable Winona Ryder to an epic series of derp faces.

Winona really went on a journey through David Harbour's acceptance speech. pic.twitter.com/GOogqyZmcm — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 30, 2017

Here are eight other instances when celebs used the SAG stage as their own personal soapbox:

1. Ashton Kutcher shouts out the detainees.

If the montage of activist actors that kicked off the show left some doubt about what was coming, Ashton Kutcher's greeting to the audience definitely finished the job.

"Good evening fellow SAG-AFTRA members and everyone at home -- and everyone in airports that belong in my America!" he shouted. "You are a part of the fabric of who we are, and we love you, and we welcome you!"

2. Julia Louis-Dreyfus makes a serious speech.

Though she won for her hilarious performance on Veep (and started off her speech with a wicked joke about crowd sizes), Julia Louis-Dreyfus wasn't kidding around when she described how her father fled Nazi Germany and came to the U.S. as a refugee. The actress directly addressed the issue at hand, saying, "I love this country. I am horrified by its blemishes. And this immigrant ban is a blemish, and it's un-American."

3. The Orange Is the New Black cast make a point about diversity.

Just seeing the ladies onstage after their Best Comedy Ensemble win was enough to make anyone watching realize the value of a diverse cast, but star Taylor Schilling took the opportunity to point out that everyone up there was a descendant of immigrants, in a speech which earned a round of applause and the approval of co-star Laverne Cox.

So proud of all my @oitnb cast mates and family. Amazing speech @tayjschilling. Thank you #sagawards for honoring our show 3 years in a row. #oitnb. See everyone at the after party. A video posted by laverne cox (@lavernecox) on Jan 29, 2017 at 5:52pm PST

4. Mahershala Ali speaks about persecution and faith.

After winning Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Moonlight, Ali spoke thoughtfully about the terrible cost of persecution and discrimination before ending on a personal note. As a Muslim, he said of his Christian mother, "She didn't do back flips when I called to tell her that I converted 17 years ago. But I tell you now, we put things to the side, and I'm able to see her, and she's able to see me. We love each other, the love has grown. And that stuff is minutia. It's not that important."

5. Sarah Paulson suggests you donate to a good cause.

After winning for her performance as Marcia Clark in The People vs. OJ Simpson: America Crime Story and a speech in which she thanked Clark "for existing," Paulson used the rest of her time onstage to shout out the ACLU, which can definitely use a few extra bucks for its upcoming legal battle against the travel ban.

6. Bryan Cranston spins the most colorful metaphor of the night.

After his victory for playing Lyndon B. Johnson in All the Way, Cranston slipped back into character to deliver some of the former president's signature advice as a message to Donald Trump: "Just don't piss in the soup that all of us gotta eat."

7. Dolly Parton makes the breast -- er, best joke of the ceremony.

Although her intro for longtime friend Lily Tomlin was heartwarming, it was Parton's crack about being detained by the backstage border patrol that people will remember tomorrow: "They wanted to see my ID - or maybe it was double Ds," she joked.

8. Hidden figures no more.

A film about the black female NASA employees who helped put John Glenn into space winning a SAG award for outstanding ensemble cast performance was a triumph for diversity and humanity already, but star Taraji P. Henson's fiery speech in which she called for unity (and closed out the night) was a stunner. "When we put our differences aside and we come together as a human race, we win," she said. "Love wins every time."