La La Land topped Tuesday's Oscar nominations with 14 nods, tying the record previously set by All About Eve and Titanic.

The musical will vie for Best Picture against Arrival, Fences, Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, Hidden Figures, Manchester by the Sea and Moonlight.

La La Land director Damien Chazelle, 32, could be come the youngest Best Director winner ever. He's up against Denis Villeneuve (Arrival), Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge), Barry Jenkins (Moonlight) and Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea).



Meryl Streep extended her record of nominations to 20, receiving a Best Actress nod for Florence Foster Jenkins. Ruth Negga (Loving), Isabelle Huppert (Elle), Natalie Portman (Jackie) and Emma Stone (La La Land) are also nominated.



Golden Globe winners Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea) and Viola Davis (Fences) also earned nods, with Davis becoming the first black actress to receive three nominations. Globe supporting actor winner Aaron Taylor-Johnson was snubbed in favor of his Nocturnal Animals co-star Michael Shannon -- the first time that's happened in this category in 41 years.

The 89th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, airs Sunday, Feb. 26 at 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT on ABC.



Best Picture

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Hell or High Water

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight



Best Actor

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences



Best Actress

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Emma Stone, La La Land

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell of High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester By the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea



Best Directing

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By the Sea

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Best Adapted Screenplay

Moonlight

Fences

Arrival

Lion

Hidden Figures

Best Original Screenplay

Manchester by the Sea

La La Land

Hell or High Water

The Lobster

20th Century Women

Best Animated Film

Zootopia

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Best Cinematography

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

Best Costume Design

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

Best Documentary Feature

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

O.J.: Made in America13th

Best Documentary Short Subject

Extremist

4.1 Miles

Joe's Violin

Watani My Homeland

The White Helmets

Best Film Editing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

Best Foreign-Language Film

Land of Mine

A Man Called Ove

The Salesman

Tana

Toni Erdmann



Best Makeup and Hairstyling

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad



Best Original Score

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers



Best Original Song

"Audition" (La La Land)

"Can't Stop the Feeling!" (Trolls)

"City of Stars" (La La Land)

"The Empty Chair" (Jim: The James Foley Story)

"How Far I'll Go" (Moana)



Best Production Design

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land

Passengers



Best Animated Short

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear

Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl Piper



Best Live Action Short

Ennemis Interieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode

Best Sound Editing

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully



Best Sound Mixing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours



Best Visual Effects

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story