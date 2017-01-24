La La Land topped Tuesday's Oscar nominations with 14 nods, tying the record previously set by All About Eve and Titanic.
The musical will vie for Best Picture against Arrival, Fences, Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, Hidden Figures, Manchester by the Sea and Moonlight.
La La Land director Damien Chazelle, 32, could be come the youngest Best Director winner ever. He's up against Denis Villeneuve (Arrival), Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge), Barry Jenkins (Moonlight) and Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea).
Meryl Streep extended her record of nominations to 20, receiving a Best Actress nod for Florence Foster Jenkins. Ruth Negga (Loving), Isabelle Huppert (Elle), Natalie Portman (Jackie) and Emma Stone (La La Land) are also nominated.
Golden Globe winners Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea) and Viola Davis (Fences) also earned nods, with Davis becoming the first black actress to receive three nominations. Globe supporting actor winner Aaron Taylor-Johnson was snubbed in favor of his Nocturnal Animals co-star Michael Shannon -- the first time that's happened in this category in 41 years.
The 89th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, airs Sunday, Feb. 26 at 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT on ABC.
Best Picture
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Hell or High Water
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Best Actor
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Best Actress
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Emma Stone, La La Land
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell of High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester By the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
Best Supporting Actress
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Best Directing
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By the Sea
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
Best Adapted Screenplay
Moonlight
Fences
Arrival
Lion
Hidden Figures
Best Original Screenplay
Manchester by the Sea
La La Land
Hell or High Water
The Lobster
20th Century Women
Best Animated Film
Zootopia
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Best Cinematography
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
Best Costume Design
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
Best Documentary Feature
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
O.J.: Made in America13th
Best Documentary Short Subject
Extremist
4.1 Miles
Joe's Violin
Watani My Homeland
The White Helmets
Best Film Editing
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight
Best Foreign-Language Film
Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
The Salesman
Tana
Toni Erdmann
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad
Best Original Score
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers
Best Original Song
"Audition" (La La Land)
"Can't Stop the Feeling!" (Trolls)
"City of Stars" (La La Land)
"The Empty Chair" (Jim: The James Foley Story)
"How Far I'll Go" (Moana)
Best Production Design
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land
Passengers
Best Animated Short
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear
Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl Piper
Best Live Action Short
Ennemis Interieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode
Best Sound Editing
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
Best Sound Mixing
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours
Best Visual Effects
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story