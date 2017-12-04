It's December, but it's not just the holidays that are fast approaching. There are tons of important sports games on deck as the NFL winds down into the post-season and college bowl games kick off. Will the Browns win a game at all? Will the Patriots or the Eagles reign supreme over the regular season? Can the Cowboys rally to make the playoffs with Ezekiel Elliott temporarily out of the picture? Ohio State probably won't make the playoffs, much to the dismay of some of our own staffers, but this year has still be quite interesting: Auburn was on track to become the first two-loss team in playoff history.

There's a whole lotta games going on with lots of implications. But you can start planning your viewing schedule and clearing space on your DVR accordingly with our handy sports guide below. We'll be updating it with teams as they're determined. All times ET.

All data provided by CBS Sports.



NFL

1 p.m.: New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills (CBS)

1 p.m.: San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears (CBS)

1 p.m.: Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans (CBS)

1 p.m.: Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets (CBS)

1 p.m.: Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars (CBS)



1 p.m.: Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons (Fox)

1 p.m.: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers (Fox)

1 p.m.: Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins (Fox)

1 p.m.: Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens (Fox)



4:05 p.m.: Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Chargers (CBS)



4:25 p.m.: New York Giants at Oakland Raiders (Fox)

4:25 p.m.: Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints (Fox)

4:25 p.m.: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals (Fox)



8:30 p.m.: Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks (NBC)



Monday, Dec. 4

8:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals (ESPN)



Thursday, Dec. 7

8:25 p.m.: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons (NBC)

Sunday, Dec. 10

1 p.m.: Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills (CBS)

1 p.m.: Oakland Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs (CBS)

1 p.m.: Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers (CBS)



1 p.m.: Chicago Bears at Cincinnati Bengals (Fox)

1 p.m.: Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns (Fox)

1 p.m.: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants (Fox)

1 p.m.: Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Fox)

1 p.m.: San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans (Fox)



4:05 p.m.: New York Jets at Denver Broncos (CBS)

4:05 p.m.: Tennessee Titans at Arizona Cardinals (CBS)

4:05 p.m.: Washington Redskins at Los Angeles Chargers (CBS)



4:25 p.m.: Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams (Fox)

4:25 p.m.: Seattle Seahawks at Jacksonville Jaguars (Fox)



8:30 p.m.: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers (NBC)



Monday, Dec. 11

8:30 p.m.: New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins (ESPN)



Thursday, Dec. 14

8:25 p.m.: Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts (NBC)



Saturday, Dec. 16

4:30 p.m.: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions (NFL)



8:25 p.m.: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (NFL)

Sunday, Dec. 17

1 p.m.: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills (CBS)

1 p.m.: Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns (CBS)

1 p.m.: Cincinnati Bengals at Minneosta Vikings (CBS)

1 p.m.: New York Jets at New Orleans Saints (CBS)

1 p.m.: Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars (CBS)



1 p.m.: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants (Fox)

1 p.m.: Arizona Cardinals at Washington Redskins (Fox)

1 p.m.: Green Bay Packers at Carolina Panthers (Fox)



4:05 p.m.: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks (Fox)



4:25 p.m.: New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers (CBS)

4:25 p.m.: Tennessee Titans at San Francisco 49ers (CBS)



8:30 p.m.: Dallas Cowboys at Oakland Raiders (NBC)



Monday, Dec. 18

8:30 p.m.: Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (ESPN)



Saturday, Dec. 23

4:30 p.m.: Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens (NFL)



8:30 p.m.: Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (NBC)

Sunday, Dec. 24

1 p.m.: Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bears (CBS)

1 p.m.: Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs (CBS)

1 p.m.: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots (CBS)

1 p.m.: Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets (CBS)

1 p.m.: Denver Broncos at Washington Redskins (CBS)



1 p.m.: Detroit Lions at Cincinnati Bengals (Fox)

1 p.m.: Los Angeles Rams at Tennessee Titans (Fox)

1 p.m.: Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints (Fox)

1 p.m.: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers (Fox)



4:05 p.m.: Jacksonville Jaguars at San Francisco 49ers (CBS)



4:25 p.m.: Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys (Fox)

4:25 p.m.: New York Giants at Arizona Cardinals (Fox)



Monday, Dec. 25

4:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans (NBC)



8:30 p.m.: Oakland Raiders at Philadelphia Eagles (ESPN)

Sunday, Dec. 31

1 p.m.: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans (CBS)

1 p.m.: Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts (CBS)

1 p.m.: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins (CBS)

1 p.m.: New York Jets at New England Patriots (CBS)

1 p.m.: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers (CBS)

1 p.m.: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens (CBS)



1 p.m.: Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons (Fox)

1 p.m.: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions (Fox)

1 p.m.: Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings (Fox)

1 p.m.: Washington Redskins at New York Giants (Fox)

1 p.m.: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles (Fox)

1 p.m.: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Fox)



4:25 p.m.: Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos (CBS)

4:25 p.m.: Oakland Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers (CBS)

4:25 p.m.: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams (Fox)

4:25 p.m.: Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks (Fox)





NCAAF

Saturday, Dec. 9

3 p.m.: Army vs. Navy (CBS)

Week of Dec. 10



Saturday, Dec. 16

12 p.m.: Celebration Bowl — TBD vs. TBD (ABC)

1 p.m.: R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl — TBD vs. TBD (ESPN)

2:30 p.m.: Autonation Cure Bowl — TBD vs. TBD (CBSSN)

3:30 p.m.: Las Vegas Bowl — TBD vs. TBD (ABC)

4:30 p.m.: Gildan New Mexico Bowl — TBD vs. TBD (ESPN)

8 p.m.: Raycom Media Camellia Bowl — TBD vs. TBD (ESPN)



Tuesday, Dec. 19

7 p.m.: Boca Raton Bowl — TBD vs. TBD (ESPN)



Wednesday, Dec. 20

8 p.m.: DXL Frisco Bowl — TBD vs. TBD (ESPN)



Thursday, Dec. 21

8 p.m.: Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl — TBD vs. TBD (ESPN)



Friday, Dec. 22

12:30 p.m.: Bahamas Bowl — UAB vs. Ohio (ESPN)

4 p.m.: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl — TBD vs. TBD (ESPN)



Saturday, Dec. 23

12 p.m.: Birmingham Bowl — TBD vs. TBD (ESPN)

3:30 p.m.: Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl — TBD vs. Army (ESPN)

7 p.m.: Dollar General Bowl — TBD vs. TBD (ESPN)



Sunday, Dec. 24

8:30 p.m.: Hawaii Bowl — TBD vs. TBD (ESPN)



Tuesday, Dec. 26

1:30 p.m.: Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl — TBD vs. TBD (ESPN)

5:15 p.m.: Quick Lane Bowl — TBD vs. TBD (ESPN)

9 p.m.: Cactus Bowl — TBD vs. TBD (ESPN)



Wednesday, Dec. 27

1:30 p.m.: Walk On's Independence Bowl — TBD vs. TBD (ESPN)

5:15 p.m.: New Era Pinstripe Bowl — TBD vs. TBD (ESPN)

8:30 p.m.: Foster Farms Bowl — TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

9 p.m.: Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl — TBD vs. TBD (ESPN)



Thursday, Dec. 28

1:30 p.m.: Military Bowl — TBD vs. TBD (ESPN)

5:15 p.m.: Camping World Bowl — TBD vs. TBD (ESPN)

9 p.m.: San Diego Credit Union Holiday Bowl — TBD vs. TBD (FS1)

9 p.m.: Valero Alamo Bowl — TBD vs. TBD (ESPN)



Friday, Dec. 29

1 p.m.: Belk Bowl — TBD vs. TBD (ESPN)

3 p.m.: Hyundai Sun Bowl — TBD vs. TBD (CBS)

4:30 p.m.: Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl — TBD vs. TBD (ESPN)

5:30 p.m.: Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl — TBD vs. TBD (CBSSN)

8:30 p.m.: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic — TBD vs. TBD (ESPN)



Saturday, Dec. 30

12 p.m.: Taxslayer Bowl — TBD vs. TBD (ESPN)

12:30 p.m.: AutoZone Liberty Bowl — TBD vs. TBD (ABC)

4 p.m.: PlayStation Fiesta Bowl — TBD vs. TBD (ESPN)

8 p.m.: Capital One Orange Bowl — TBD vs. TBD (ESPN)



Monday, Jan. 1

12 p.m.: Outback Bowl — TBD vs. TBD (ESPN2)

12:30 p.m.: Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl — TBD vs. TBD (ESPN)

1 p.m.: Citrus Bowl — TBD vs. TBD (ABC)

5 p.m.: Rose Bowl — TBD vs. TBD (ESPN)

8:45 p.m.: Allstate Sugar Bowl — TBD vs. TBD (ESPN)



Monday, Jan. 8

8 p.m.: CFP National Championship — TBD vs. TBD (ESPN)





NBA Christmas Day games

12 p.m.: Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks (ESPN)

3 p.m.: Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors (ABC)

5:30 p.m.: Washington Wizards at Boston Celtics (ABC)

8:00 p.m.: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder (ABC)

10:30 p.m.: Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers (TNT)

