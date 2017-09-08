Next Up 5 Things to Watch Today – July 11, 2017

The 69th annual Emmy Awards are almost here! After a lot of campaigning -- the most intense campaigning ever, in fact, which had networks like Netflix renting out a 24,000 sq. ft. space to show off its programming and Hulu sending "handmaids" to walk the streets of Los Angeles -- the time has come for television's finest talents to stand on stage and pretend they didn't have a speech ready.

The Emmys are -- spoiler alert -- a huge deal for actors, producers, writers and the throngs of people who make the shows we love; but it's also a huge production in itself. Here are some of the eye-popping numbers that offer just a tiny peek into all the tears, sweat and money that got poured into what you'll see this year.

1: Number of people under 18 nominated, namely, Millie Bobby Brown, who could be the youngest winner ever at 13.

2: Number of new categories this year, including Outstanding Music Supervision (which honors contributions made by music supervisors) and Outstanding Casting in a Reality Series (for casting directors who assemble casts for reality shows).

4: Number of shows tied with another show for nominations.

(Saturday Night Live and Westworld have 22; Feud: Bette and Joan and Stranger Things have 18; Big Little Lies and Fargo have 16; The Crown and The Handmaid's Tale have 13.)

5.5: Hours it takes to make an Emmy.

6: Weight of an Emmy, in pounds.

6: Number of Emmys host Stephen Colbert is nominated for.

6: Number of nominations received by the Oscars.

7: Number of nominations received by RuPaul's Drag Race.

8: Number of presenters who are nominated, including: Riz Ahmed, Oprah Winfrey, Alec Baldwin, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross and Allison Janney.

11: Number of Emmy hosts who've won an Emmy the same year they hosted.

0: Number of Emmy hosts who've won more than one Emmy the same year they hosted, which means Colbert would make Emmy history if he wins more than one.

14: Number of nominees up against a co-star from the same show

Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange from Feud: Bette and Joan; This Is Us' Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia; Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin in Grace and Frankie; Ann Dowd and Samira Wiley from The Handmaid's Tale; Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley of Big Little Lies; Judy Davis and Jackie Hoffman from Feud; Nicole Kidman vs. Reese Witherspoon in Big Little Lies.

18: Number of people of color nominated in major categories -- same as last year!

(Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder, Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us. Riz Ahmed, The Night Of; Tracee Ellis Ross, Anthony Anderson, Black-ish; Aziz Ansari, Master of None; Donald Glover, Atlanta); Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live; Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt; Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us; Jeffrey Wright, Westworld; Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black; Thandie Newton, Westworld; Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale; Michael K. Williams, The Night Of; Regina King, American Crime; RuPaul Charles, Drag Race; W. Kamau Bell, United Shades of America: With W. Kamau Bell)

69: How many Primetime Emmy Awards ceremonies have been held. Nice.

81: Degrees, Fahrenheit: forecasted temperature in Los Angeles on Emmy day, 2017 -- a nine degree difference from 2016, when temps hit 90 degrees...making for a very sweaty red carpet.

92: Age of the oldest nominee, Cicely Tyson, who's up for an Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her turn on How to Get Away with Murder.

231: Number of nominations Saturday Night Live has received in its history, making it the most nominated show ever.

400: Average price, in dollars, of an Emmy statue (which, by the way, isn't really gold but a bunch of metals then dipped in gold. Winners actually have to buy it if they want to take it home, too.)

700: Degrees at which virgin metal is baked before poured into a mold.

20,000: Estimated number of costumes created for The Crown, nominated for a costume design Emmy.

22,000: Members of the Television Academy voting on who'll win.

11.3 million: number of people who watched the 2016 Emmys -- a new low.

40 million: High estimate on how many dollars networks will spend to try and win an Emmy.

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, airs Sunday, Sept. 17 at 8/7c on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)