The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards air this Sunday, Sept. 17, with Stephen Colbert as the host. The Creative Arts Emmys were given out this weekend, but the big show is coming up. The top award show honoring TV can of course be watched on TV -- it airs on CBS this year -- and it can also be watched online. Here are your best bets to catch the red carpet and the main event.

Pre-Show

The red carpet festivities can be watched on TV on E! starting at 6pm ET/3pm PT. Various publications will have red carpet live streams going up on their websites closer to showtime, so check back here for updates on how to watch online.

The Emmys

There are a couple of ways to watch the show itself.

You could go the traditional route and watch the broadcast live over the air on CBS at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

Or you can stream the show via CBS All Access. CBS All Access works on Apple TV, Android, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, iPad, iPhone, PS4, Roku, Windows 10, Xbox and your regular old desktop computer. If you're not registered for CBS All Access, you can sign up here.

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards will air live on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 8pm ET/5pm PT on CBS and CBS All Access.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS.)