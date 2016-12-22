

Valerie Fairman, who appeared on the second season of 16 and Pregnant, died on Wednesday. She was only 23.

Fairman's mother told TMZ that her daughter was at a friend's house in Coatesville, Penn. After Fairman went into the bathroom and didn't emerge or respond to the friend's repeated calls, the friend broke down the door and found her unresponsive.

A toxicology report is being done to determine the cause of death.

Fairman struggled with drug abuse for years. In 2012, she entered rehab for a prescription pill addiction. And following her run on reality TV, Fairman had multiple run-ins with the law, including a 2015 arrest for prostitution during a sting operation, a 2012 arrest for theft and a 2011 arrest for allegedly assaulting her adoptive mother. Only last week, she was arrested for providing a false ID to law enforcement and resisting arrested after attempting to run from the officers.

Fairman is survived by her 7-year-old daughter Nevaeh.