Netflix released the first official trailer for 13 Reasons Why, the upcoming Selena Gomez-produced mystery series that slowly reveals the 13 reasons a teenage girl Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) decided to take her own life.

Based on the best-selling YA book of the same name, 13 Reasons Why follows Clay Jensen (Dylan Minette), a classmate of Hannah's who is given a box of tapes she recorded before her death. Each of the 13 tapes is focused on a specific classmate who played a role in Hannah's suicide. Through Hannah and Clay's dual narrative, the show explores what really happened that drove a young girl to make such a heartbreaking choice.

Directed by Oscar winner Tom McCarthy (Spotlight), the cast also includes Kate Walsh as Hannah's mother and Miles Heizer as Hannah's friend Alex.

All 13 episodes of 13 Reasons Why debut Friday, March 31 on Netflix.