Hannah Baker isn't done mentally and emotionally haunting her classmates.

13 Reasons Why Season 2 has not been confirmed by Netflix, but the deals are close to being signed and plot details of the potential sophomore season are already emerging. According to series writer Brian Yorkey, Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) will still play a major role in the show's next effort.

"One of the things that is a fundamental element of our show is the weaving of past and the present," Yorkey told The Hollywood Reporter. "Hannah's story is still very much not finished. She's an integral part of whatever the next chapter of the story is, and she's very much still at the center of it."

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

The first season of the Netflix series followed Hannah's journey to the decision to commit suicide through audio cassette tapes she left for the various classmates that she felt pushed her towards taking her own life. The cassette tapes only told the story of what happened to Hannah and her friends from her own perspective though. The audience was never able to see what happened in those moments from the other cast members' points of view. It's unclear whether Hannah's part in the next season would uncover new information or whether she'd play a part in the other characters' version of events as they try to move on from Hannah's suicide.

No matter how they decide to utilize Hannah in the second season, Langford is ready to return to the controversial role. "There's definitely more story to tell," she also told THR. "It would be cool to continue the dialogue of this story. There are so many cliffhangers at the end of the season."

All the 13 Reasons Why Controversy, Explained

The Netflix series has been the center of a social media firestorm since its March 31 debut. There's been a clash of opinions on whether the strong content matter of the show -- bullying, suicide, mental health and sexual assault -- is appropriate for the young audience 13 Reasons Why targets. Some argue that the show glamorizes teen suicide while others proclaim the show is a powerful piece of storytelling that is encouraging more open dialogue about taboo subjects.

Netflix already countered some of the show's criticism by putting stronger advisory language in front of episodes. It remains to be seen whether a second season would change how the show tackles these topics going forward -- whether it'll lean into an unfiltered view of teen depression and suicide or if it'll heed the advice of the online echo chamber. Either way, Hannah Baker will return to be the center of that discussion.

13 Reasons Why is now streaming on Netflix.