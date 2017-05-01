13 Reasons Why stars Dylan Minnette and Katherine Langford made their talk show debut on Monday's episode of Ellen, during which Ellen DeGeneres asked the question on everyone's on mind: Will there be a Season 2?

"We don't know yet. We really don't," Minnette said. "I feel like the world's going to know before we do if it happens. I'll be online and be like, 'Oh, there's a second season.'"

Minnette may be playing it coy, as Netflix is reportedly going to announce a second season of the mega-hit series any day now. 13 Reasons Why was initially conceived of as a limited series, but it's been so successful, and its attempts to set up a second season so blatant, that it's extremely unlikely that Netflix won't pick it up for 13 More Reasons Why.