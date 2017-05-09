Now Playing 13 Reasons Why Stars Explain What They Want to See in Season 2

Unless you're a Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) type who misses all of the things that are clearly right in front of you, then you probably already know that 13 Reasons Why has been renewed for a second season.

You probably also heard that Katherine Langford's now-deceased Hannah Baker will feature prominently in said second season -- and now, thanks to an interview with showrunner Brian Yorkey in Entertainment Weekly, we know even more about what the next tragic go-round at Hannah and Clay's messed up high school will look like.

"I knew by the time we finished Season 1 that I wanted to continue," Yorkey began. "We really have characters who, after 13 episodes, are just beginning the process of recovery and the process of coming to terms with what part they might've played in Hannah's death and how Hannah's death will change their lives going forward."

Here are six more secrets Yorkey revealed about 13 Reasons Why Season 2:

1. It will deal heavily with teen misogyny.

Yorkey felt that Season 1 told Hannah's version of a tragic tale of misogyny, but there's still a "tremendous amount" to say about the topic that he can explore with different characters.

"I've said a few times that this show is about the way we raise boys up into men and the way we treat girls and women in our culture -- and what we could do better in both cases," he told EW. "And I realized we were just beginning the process of seeing these boys and girls grow up into men and women. It was something that we didn't get to watch with Hannah and I would really love to watch it with these other characters I've come to love."

2. The Bakers will go to court.

Season 2 will pick up a few months after the end of Season 1, with Kate Walsh's Olivia Baker and Brian d'Arcy James' Andy Baker ready to avenge their daughter in court. This will lead to the series' sprawling cast questioning whether or not someone is actually responsible for Hannah's death.

"One way we'll explore that question is through the trial, and also through all of these kids reflecting on where they are a few months down the road and what other secrets are being uncovered," Yorkey explained.

3. Jessica's (Alisha Boe) rape recovery will feature prominently.

13 Reasons Why has seen its fair share of controversy over its depiction of sexual assault (among many, many other things). However, Yorkey insists that Jessica's recovery from her rape will be honored in the show's second season, adding that he thinks it's "horrific" that some people "intimate that Jessica's story is done."

"Jessica is just beginning the process of recovering from her rape, and we have a rapist who has not in any way been brought to justice," he said. "To leave those two things hanging out there in the world would be upsetting. I want to see how that at least starts to play out and I want to do Jessica's story the deserved justice of following her as she goes back to school, as she tries to begin to recover from what happened to her, because it's something that millions of young women go through."

4. There will be a new voiceover star -- but the same old multiple timelines.

Though Season 2 will still be "weaving past and present," a major shake-up is going down with the voiceovers -- Langford's will be replaced by a different actor's (or actors, plural?) who is yet to be named.

"The voiceover and the stories that are being told bring us into the past and back to the present much in the way that Hannah's voiceover did in Season 1," Yorkey revealed.

5. The tapes will be replaced by a different ancient technology.

Cassettes are so 2017 ... but a "different sort of analog technology" will play a "hugely important" role in Season 2.

6. Yes, we'll find out what happened to Alex (Miles Heizer).

Fellow Parenthood fans, rejoice -- when Season 2 picks up, we'll find out whether or not Heizer's Alex survived his self-inflicted gunshot wound, among many, many other things.

"We're going to answer all of the burning questions that people have about [the show]," Yorkey concluded. "Is Tyler (Devin Druid) going to do something? What's going to happen to Alex? Will Bryce (Justin Prentice) be brought to justice? We're going to answer those questions but I think, even more, we're going to continue to look very truthfully and very honestly at what they go through, even when it's painful at times."

13 Reasons Why is currently streaming on Netflix.