There has been a lot of disagreement lately about whether Netflix's new drama 13 Reasons Why, which tells the story of a young woman who commits suicide and her reasons for doing so, should remain a limited series or branch into new territory with another season. Now, the ayes officially have it: the controversial series has been renewed for a second season.

Netflix announced the news Sunday via the show's official Twitter account, with a tweet proclaiming "their story isn't over."

Their story isn't over. Season 2 of #13ReasonsWhy is coming. pic.twitter.com/nY5vTUfXdo — 13 Reasons Why (@13ReasonsWhy) May 7, 2017

By "their story," it's expected that the new season would pick up where the first left off, with Clay (Dylan Minnette) coping with Hannah's (Katherine Langford) death and attempting to help others who might also have suicidal ideations. And although she is deceased, Hannah is still expected to feature prominently in the new season.

Ahead of the confirmation of a second season, series writer Brian Yorkey told The Hollywood Reporter, "Hannah's story is still very much not finished. She's an integral part of whatever the next chapter of the story is, and she's very much still at the center of it."

13 Reasons Why Season 2 will still center on Hannah Baker

Although the show has spawned many complaints about its graphic representation of devastating events, including but not limited to Hannah's suicide (Netflix has since ramped up its content warnings for the show), one reason a second season might have seemed unwise is the fact the book upon which the series was based never spawned a sequel.

However, author Jay Asher has spoken up in support of a follow-up season, telling Entertainment Weekly, "I'd just like a continuation of all those characters ... What happens to Clay? How do people react to what Alex did at the very end? What's going to happen to Mr. Porter? I'd thought of a sequel at some point. I'd brainstormed it, but decided I wasn't going to write it. So, I'd love to see it."

13 Reasons Why is currently streaming on Netflix.