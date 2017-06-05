When 13 Reasons Why Season 1 wrapped up, it felt like it could have been a seriously impressive standalone series. Not long after it became a sensation though, Netflix renewed it for a second season, which begs the question: What the heck is left to do now that Hannah's (Katherine Langford) story is done?

TVGuide.com caught up with some of the stars of the series at a recent Emmys: For Your Consideration event to ask the cast and producers why a second season is necessary.

Dylan Minnette says he's just as curious as we are about the plot of Season 2, but he does have one or two things he personally wants to see. "I would like to know that Clay is healthy and away from his anxiety issues, but I think if Clay were to fully separate from his anxiety that would be a little surprising because I don't think it's just easy to get rid of. I'm sure Clay's anxiety will come back into play, and I'm interested to see if he can actually escape the memory of Hannah or if he'll still be seeing her or not."

He probably can't escape her too much, considering Langford has signed on to be a regular in the second season.

13 Reasons Why Star Christian Navarro Pushes Back Against Show Backlash

"I know I'm in it!" Katherine Langford jokes, "And I know that [Hannah] is going to be in some more flashbacks."

Season 2 might be less powerful without Hannah's morbid, posthumous narration played over the events on screen, but Kate Walsh isn't worried about Season 2 lacking a good plot.

"Luckily, we're in the hands of the limitless imagination of Brian Yorkey and the rest of the writers, and we have the great talent of his cast," Walsh says. "So I'm very excited to see what he comes up with."

13 Reasons Why is currently streaming on Netflix.