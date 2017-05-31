Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Mr. George Feeny (William Daniels) was many things to the kids of Boy Meets World -- teacher, principal, professor, neighbor -- but above all, he was a friend and mentor. Whenever Cory (Ben Savage) & Co. had a problem, they could come to Feeny, who would give them advice.

Feeny's life lessons from Boy Meets World are full of gems, but we've narrowed it down to our 10 favorites.

1. "Believe in yourselves. Dream. Try. Do good."

2. "I believe that when you find love, you hold on to it. And cherish it. Because there is nothing finer and it may not come again."

3. "A real hero is someone who does the right thing when the right thing isn't the easy thing to do."

4. "If you let people's perception of you dictate your behavior, you will never grow as a person."

5. "Sometimes the things you complain most about are the things that you care most about."

6. "Friendship, for example, is a real gift. And it's given with no expectation, and no gratitude is necessary. Not between real friends."

7. "Sometimes a sure thing is not the best thing."

8. "If you search your heart and listen to its instruction, you won't go wrong."

9. "Unfortunately we live in a society where they tell us we have to look a certain way, so we're all under pressure to live up to unrealistic expectations."

10. "You don't have to be blood to be family."